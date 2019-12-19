Mumbai: Woman set on fire over petty dispute dies, husband absconding

Taluka police has identified the victim as Pallavi Sarode, a resident of Juigaon. Taluka police has identified the victim as Pallavi Sarode, a resident of Juigaon.

A 37-year-old woman died days after she was allegedly set on fire by her husband over a dispute over food, police said. Taluka police has identified the victim as Pallavi Sarode, a resident of Juigaon.

“Her husband, Maruti (38) is a daily wager and works in a different city. He had come home last week after which the couple reportedly had a fight over Maruti’s habit of consuming alcohol and his financial condition,” a police officer said.

“On December 3, Maruti brought mutton and asked his wife to cook it,” the officer said. When Maruti sat down for dinner, Pallavi allegedly served him few pieces of mutton.

“In a statement to police, Pallavi accused Maruti of pouring kerosene on her in a fit of rage. She also told police that Maruti had dragged her to the kitchen, where she came in contact with the stove and caught fire,” police said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App