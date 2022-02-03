Mumbai: Woman selling balloons on road killed in hit-and-run, toddler injured

In an incident of hit-and-run, a 29-year-old woman selling balloons on the road was killed while her five-month-old infant son escaped with a fracture on his hand after a speeding vehicle knocked her down and fled from the spot without rendering help in Borivali (west) Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 8 pm near the Kora Kendra signal below the Sumer Nagar bridge. The deceased, Ladbai Bavariya, used to stay with her husband Dhanraj, 30, in Mira-Bhayandar and every day used to come to Borivali to sell balloons and bulbs.

Tuesday, around 9 am, the couple reached Borivali to work and Ladbai stood at Kora Kendra signal with her son Rivansh and her husband stood at the nearby Bhattad Road to sell his stuff.

After the day’s work around 8 pm, another vendor informed Dhanraj that his wife had met with an accident. He rushed to the spot and saw his wife and kid lying on the road. Both were rushed to a hospital where Ladbai died during treatment around 2.30 am and their son survived with a fracture on his hand.

The police said the CCTV camera at the spot was defunct and a probe is on to check other cameras. “The person driving the car lost control over the wheels and knocked her down. The car involved in the accident looks like an electric car. We will soon trace the accused,” said a police official.