Mumbai: Woman robbed of jewellery worth Rs 2.6 lakh, one arrested

Initially, the victim wanted to take a cab. But as she could not find one, so she decided to return home by bus. The police said the accused kept her engaged in a conversation and slyly opened her bag and removed the jewellery. (Representational Image) Initially, the victim wanted to take a cab. But as she could not find one, so she decided to return home by bus. The police said the accused kept her engaged in a conversation and slyly opened her bag and removed the jewellery. (Representational Image)

Mumbai Police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly robbing a senior citizen in South Mumbai. The police said Wasim Shaikh had been arrested last week, after he revisited the same spot in order to target another senior citizen. According to police officials, Pawanben Fagniya had visited Zaveri Bazaar to purchase gold jewellery on June 26. While returning home, she was allegedly robbed inside a bus.

An officer from Pydhonie police station said, “The victim had visited Zaveri Bazaar along with her relative. But she was returning home alone as her relative had some work in the market.”

Initially, the victim wanted to take a cab. But as she could not find one, so she decided to return home by bus. The police said the accused kept her engaged in a conversation and slyly opened her bag and removed the jewellery.

On reaching home, the victim realised that she had been robbed of jewellery worth Rs 2.68 lakh, following which she approached Pydhonie police station along with her son. A case was registered under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, during the course of investigation, the police were tipped off about Shaikh, as the informer alleged that despite being a resident of Trombay, he is a frequent visitor of Zaveri Bazaar.

“Following the information, a police team laid a trap at the spot near Zaveri Bazaar and got hold of the accused on July 5,” said an officer. Shaikh confessed to the crime, while the investigators have successfully recovered valuables from the accused.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App