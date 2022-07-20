Mumbai: Woman, relative held for husband’s murder

July 20, 2022 1:15:02 am
The Sakinaka police Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old woman and her husband’s nephew – with whom she is in a relationship – for allegedly murdering her husband.
The semi-decomposed body of the man was found at his residence in the storage of their bed on Monday. The police said Naseem Shaikh (23) was murdered allegedly by his wife Rubina Shaikh (22) and nephew Mohamed Saif Farooqi (21) on June 15. “Shaikh was allegedly beating up Rubina when she called up Farooqi. The two murdered him by strangulating him,” said a police officer.
The couple had no children. Shaikh’s father told police that the couple fought a lot. On July 12, they moved from Powai to Sarvar chawl in Sakinaka. On July 14, Shaikh’s father called him but he did not answer. On Monday, the neighbours alerted the police when they found a foul stench emanating from their room. “We have arrested the accused,” said Balwant Deshmukh, Senior Inspector of Sakinaka police station.
