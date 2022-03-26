Mumbai: Woman registers FIR, claims hackers trying to break her marriage using social media chats

A 31-year-old woman from Mumbai, who works at a business process management company, has registered a First Information Report claiming that her social media profile was hacked and her chats altered owing to which her fiancé was threatening to call off their marriage.

The Jogeshwari police registered an FIR against unknown people on March 25 over impersonation and defamation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

The woman said that in 2018, few people had created a fake Instagram account using her name and pictures following which she had registered a complaint with the police and got the account blocked. In January 2022, her Facebook profile was hacked and in March this year, online fraudsters hacked into her Gmail account, accessed her personal chats and forwarded them to people who know her, the woman added. The chats also found its way to her fiancé who was threatening to call off their marriage, the FIR stated.

The woman told the police that she suspected that a former colleague of hers is the one behind the hacks. She added that the colleague had proposed to her but she had turned him down because of which he was trying to harass her. The cops said that they were taking technical help from the cyber police and are investigating the case.