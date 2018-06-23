Mumbai: ‘Woman poisoned food to take revenge on in-laws’

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A WOMAN was arrested on Friday for allegedly poisoning the food served at a programme held at Mahad village in Khalapur, resulting in the death of five persons, including four children below the age of 13. Police said the woman, Pragya alias Jyoti Suresh Survase (24), wanted to take revenge on her in-laws, who are relatives of the family that hosted the programme on Monday.

Over 100 people who had eaten at the housewarming hosted by villager Subhash Mane suffered from food poisoning. While Kalyani Shingude (7), Pragati Shinde (11) and Rishikesh Shinde (12) died before they could be admitted to the hospital, Vijay Shinde (11) and Gopinath Nakure (53) died on Thursday.

“The accused is the daughter-in-law of Subhash Mane’s brother-in-law. She has alleged that both Mane and Survase families used to ill-treat her and pass remarks on her complexion and her failed first marriage. We suspect she poisoned the food in an act of revenge,” said a senior officer in Khalapur. The police said Survase mixed a bottle of poison, usually used to kill snakes, with the food that was served to over 120 people on Monday.

“We started speaking to the people who had cooked and served the food. When we questioned Survase, she seemed jittery and broke down immediately… During interrogation, she said that while her in-laws had already eaten by the time she could poison the food, she still went on to poison the food and served it to people at the programme,” the officer said. S P Anil Paraskar said Survase has confessed to the crime.

“She even showed us the spot where she disposed the packet in which the bottle of poison was brought to the house,” he added.

