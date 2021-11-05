Mumbai: Woman out for shopping dies after slab plaster from building collapses on her

A 39-year-old woman, who was out shopping with her family members, died after a slab’s plaster from a building in Dadar (West) collapsed on her and her nephew.

The nephew suffered serious head injuries and is being treated at a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable as on Thursday. A case of accidental death has been registered at Dadar police station and a probe is on to find out whose negligence led to the mishap.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm outside Woodside building on Gokhale road on Sunday. The deceased, Amruta Sawant, had gone to the Dadar market for shopping with her sister Sonali and nephew Aradhya (12).

They were standing below the building when a slab’s plaster from the building collapsed on them.

Both Sawant and Aradhya were rushed to KEM hospital in Dadar (East), where Sawant was declared brought dead on arrival. Aradhya was later shifted to Lilawati hospital.

Sawant worked as a lab technician and has a minor son. Investigating Officer, Inspector Dnyaneshwar Argade, said, “The slab’s plaster from the safety wall of the parking area on the second floor of the building collapsed on them. We are investigating to find out whose negligence led to the incident.”

He added that the building is around 8 to 10 years old.

“It was not undergoing any repair work and a probe is on to find out how the slab’s plaster suddenly collapsed,” said Argade.