Mumbai woman tries to order wine online, loses over Rs 3 lakh

A 47-year-old woman from Mumbai’s Bandra (west) has fallen prey to a cyber-fraud when she tried to purchase wine worth Rs 2,000 online from a local wine shop and allegedly lost Rs 3.80 lakh, police said. The Bandra police registered an FIR on the matter Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman, residing near Carter Road, picked up the number of a wine outlet in Bandra from Google and called the given number on September 6. The fraudster, impersonating as a wine shop employee, tricked her into revealing her personal bank details and debited Rs 3.80 lakh from her bank account, the officers said.

The complainant told the police that she worked in the management team of a corporation.

“On September 6 evening the woman and her friend wanted to have liquor. So she called up Pinky Wines on Chimbai Road in Bandra (west) after finding its number on Google. She placed an order for liquor worth Rs 2,000. However, she was unaware that many cyber-fraudsters give their number on Google as that of various wine shops, restaurants, cake shops, courier services, bank helpline numbers, customer care numbers of online shopping portals etc,” police said.

According to the police, the woman shared the details of her credit cards and also the One Time Passwords (OTP) received on her phone with the fraudster “for generating the bill”. Within seconds a total of Rs 3.80 lakh was debited in seven transactions from two of her credit cards.

The woman then called up the person at the other end and he misbehaved with her.

A FIR has been registered under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC for cheating and impersonating and under section 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act for identity theft and using computer resources for cheating.