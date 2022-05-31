Mumbai: Woman booked for dumping newborn in five-star hotel dustbin

The N M Joshi Marg police Monday registered a case against a 41-year-old woman for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby boy in the dustbin of a toilet at a five star hotel in south Mumbai. While the woman has been traced, she is yet to be arrested, the police said.

The police said the woman, who works for a private company, had gone to the hotel for work. The woman was reportedly pregnant and allegedly delivered the baby inside the washroom. She then dumped him in the dustbin kept inside the toilet. “This incident took place between 8 am and 10 am on Monday,” said a police officer.

The incident came to light at 10.30 am, when a 34-year-old house keeping staff went to the toilet on the eighth floor to clean it. “She heard a baby crying and when she followed the voice, the house keeping staff found the baby inside the dustbin of the toilet reserved for handicaps,” said an officer.

Soon after the N M Joshi Marg police station was informed. The team went to the eighth floor of the hotel and rescued the infant. The newborn baby was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit of the Nair hospital.

Subsequently, a case was registered under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code after which the police started hunting for the culprit.

“We checked the CCTV footage and zeroed down on the suspect. She was brought to the police station for inquiry when she told us that she took the step as she was troubled by a dispute in her family,” said an officer.

A senior IPS officer confirmed the incident and said they have recorded the statement of the woman but are yet to arrest her.