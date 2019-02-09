Mumbai: 28-year-old woman murdered, body buried; three arrested

Mumbai Police arrested three men on Thursday for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old woman from Mankhurd in November last year and burying the body in Raigad district. The body has been found near Shirsad village.

Advertising

According to investigators, the victim, Rohini Ghorpade, worked as a cleaner at Vashi Municipal Hospital. A widow, she has a nine-year-old daughter. Rohini was in a relationship with one of the arrested men and the other two are his friends, the police said.

Ghorpade went missing on November 14, 2018. She had allegedly told her brother that she was going to attend a friend’s wedding. “As she was not reachable for two days, her brother came to Mankhurd police station on November 16 and lodged a missing person complaint,” said an officer.

The police checked the woman’s call data records but got no clues. From the Vashi hospital, the police learnt about a man named Sunil Shirke, who Ghorpade was friendly with.

Advertising

“We were told that Ghorpade was in a relationship with Shirke. We brought him in for inquiry but let him go because there was no evidence against him,” Senior Inspector Nitin Bobade of Mankhurd police station said.

Later, the police learnt that Rs 65,000 had been withdrawn from Ghorpade’s two bank accounts, on November 15 and 16. The withdrawals were from ATMs at Vashi and Koperkhairane.

The police checked CCTV footage from the ATM kiosks and got the image of the suspect. “We cross-checked the image with Shirke. But he claimed that he did not know the person,” said Bobade.

The police came to know that the suspect is a resident of Navi Mumbai and he worked with a cable operator. Through the cable operator, the police found out that the suspect had left for his native place. He was summoned to the police station, along with Shirke.

During questioning, the suspect, Ramchandra Jadhav, and Shirke both reportedly confessed to the crime. Ghorpade was in a relationship with Shirke for four years. Shirke had been working at the Vashi hospital for two decades. “It was with his help that Ghorpade got a job there. Jadhav had introduced Shirke and Gorpade to each other,” said Bobade.

Ghorpade had insisted that Shirke marries her, due to which there were disputes in his family. Shirke is married and has two sons. “His wife came to know about the relationship, due to which there were constant fights in his family. So, he decided to kill Ghorpade,” said an officer.

On November 11, Jadhav allegedly left for Raigad after Shirke asked him to dig a pit there. Shirke then took Ghorpade to Raigad in his car, driven by the third accused, Vijaysingh More.

“They left around 3 pm on November 14. During the journey, Shirke got the woman drunk. After reaching, they hit her on the head with the handle of an axe. Then they strangulated her to death with her saree,” said Bobade. Shirke, who is from Raigad, went to his house after the incident and Jadhav and More returned to Mumbai. Shirke gave them Ghorpade’s ATM card and the PIN.

Advertising

The three have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder, kidnapping, destruction of evidence and common intention. They were produced in a court on Friday and remanded in police custody.