Mumbai woman molested in vegetable market, Sena workers nab accused

August 18, 2022 10:22:00 am
A man who groped a woman while she was buying vegetables at a market in Santacruz (West) was arrested with the help of local Shiv Sena workers who saw her being assaulted from a nearby party branch, said the police Thursday.
According to the police, the incident took place on Monday around 6.15 pm on the road outside the Gazdar Bandh area when the woman, 25, a homemaker, was returning to her home in Santacruz (West) after buying vegetables from a market.
The arrested accused Ankit Khalto, 27, an electrician, along with his three friends was passing by the victim on the road when he groped her. When the woman shouted at him, Khalto flashed and passed lewd comments to her.
A group of Shiv Sena workers saw the woman being assaulted and rushed to help her. They caught hold of Khalto till a policeman in plain clothes arrived at the spot and took him to the police station.
Subscriber Only Stories
Based on the woman’s complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under sections 354 and 354A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for molestation and sexual harassment. He was arrested on Tuesday night.
A magistrate court on Wednesday remanded the accused to judicial custody. Khalto is a native of Chhattisgarh and lives in the Gazdar Bandh area, according to the police.
