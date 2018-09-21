Follow Us:
Mumbai: Woman molested in train, one arrested

“The accused allegedly touched the woman inappropriately multiple times and despite the woman confronting him and taking a picture of him, he did not stop and later got off the train,” said an officer.

September 21, 2018
mumbai molestation case, mumbai man arrested, Kurla Railway Police, mumbai manipur man arrested, indian express The railway police said the accused has been identified as Ayaz Sattar Qureshi, a resident of Mankhurd.

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Kurla Railway Police Wednesday for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman from Manipur who was travelling in a local train.

The railway police said the accused has been identified as a resident of Mankhurd. “The victim is a student and was taking a train from Vashi to Govandi on September 11 when the incident took place. The accused allegedly touched the woman inappropriately multiple times and despite the woman confronting him and taking a picture of him, he did not stop and later got off the train,” said an officer. The woman lodged a complaint and with help of a picture that she had clicked, the police started investigating the matter.

“We scanned the CCTV footage of all stations on the Harbour Line and found that the accused used to take trains from Kurla. We caught him on Wednesday evening and he confessed to the crime,” said an officer. He has been booked for outraging the modesty of a woman, the police said.

