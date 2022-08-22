scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Mumbai woman mistakenly consumes poison instead of medicine, dies

This is the second such case within the last 30 days in Mumbai, according to the police.

Mumbai women consumes poison, poison consumption, Mumbai latest news,In a similar case, a 35-year-old woman died in July after she accidentally used a tomato laced with rat poison to make Maggi and ate it. (file)

A 24-year-old woman in Mumbai mistakenly consumed rat poison instead of medicine for stomach ache and died at a government hospital a week later, said the police Monday.

The incident took place on August 13 at around 9.30 pm. Kajol Pawar, who lived in Sakinaka, Andheri (East), called up her mother Ananda Gavhane and told her about her stomach pain. Pawar also said she had mistakenly consumed rat poison instead of medicine.

She told her mother she was vomiting and needs help. Kajol’s husband Abhishek Pawar, 29, had left in the morning for trekking in the Raigad district. Gavhane and her son, who live in Tunga Gaon in Sakinaka, rushed to Kajol’s home and took her to a private hospital.

On August 15, she was transferred to Hiranandani Hospital for better treatment. Due to a liver infection, she was again transferred to KEM Hospital in Parel on August 18. Her condition worsened during treatment and she succumbed in the evening on August 19.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculturePremium
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture

The Sakinaka police said her mother and husband do not have any complaints against anyone. A case of accidental death has been registered at the police station, they added.

In a similar case, a 35-year-old woman died in July after she accidentally used a tomato laced with rat poison to make Maggi and ate it. The incident took place on July 20 in Pascal Wadi in Malad (West) where Rekha Nishad lived with her husband and brother-in-law. She used to do odd jobs for a living.

The police said they received information from the Shatabdi Hospital after she was admitted. Nishad told the police she had laced a tomato with poison to kill rats and while watching a TV show she accidentally used the same tomato to cook and ate it.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Her health deteriorated and she was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment. A police official said, “There is no foul play. We have registered an accidental death report.”

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:36:23 am
Next Story

Israeli spyware company NSO Group CEO steps down

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

3

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

4

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar; security tightened at border
Protest in Delhi

Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar; security tightened at border

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained

What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement