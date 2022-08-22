Mumbai woman mistakenly consumes poison instead of medicine, dies

A 24-year-old woman in Mumbai mistakenly consumed rat poison instead of medicine for stomach ache and died at a government hospital a week later, said the police Monday.
The incident took place on August 13 at around 9.30 pm. Kajol Pawar, who lived in Sakinaka, Andheri (East), called up her mother Ananda Gavhane and told her about her stomach pain. Pawar also said she had mistakenly consumed rat poison instead of medicine.
She told her mother she was vomiting and needs help. Kajol’s husband Abhishek Pawar, 29, had left in the morning for trekking in the Raigad district. Gavhane and her son, who live in Tunga Gaon in Sakinaka, rushed to Kajol’s home and took her to a private hospital.
On August 15, she was transferred to Hiranandani Hospital for better treatment. Due to a liver infection, she was again transferred to KEM Hospital in Parel on August 18. Her condition worsened during treatment and she succumbed in the evening on August 19.
The Sakinaka police said her mother and husband do not have any complaints against anyone. A case of accidental death has been registered at the police station, they added.
In a similar case, a 35-year-old woman died in July after she accidentally used a tomato laced with rat poison to make Maggi and ate it. The incident took place on July 20 in Pascal Wadi in Malad (West) where Rekha Nishad lived with her husband and brother-in-law. She used to do odd jobs for a living.
The police said they received information from the Shatabdi Hospital after she was admitted. Nishad told the police she had laced a tomato with poison to kill rats and while watching a TV show she accidentally used the same tomato to cook and ate it.
Her health deteriorated and she was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment. A police official said, “There is no foul play. We have registered an accidental death report.”
