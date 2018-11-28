Mumbai: Woman, minor girl found hanging

A WOMAN and a minor girl allegedly committed suicide at Kolegaon near Dombivali on Tuesday morning. The two were neighbours, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Varsha Patil (27) and a 14-year-old girl. “The girl used to come sleep with Patil almost daily. On Monday night, they slept in the same room with Patil’s younger brother. When the brother woke up, he found both of them hanging from the ceiling fan in the kitchen. They had used the same dupatta,” an officer from Manpada police said.

The police have registered an accidental death report. “They were fine after dinner before going to sleep, the families have claimed. Why they took this step is unclear,” a senior officer said.

“Despite the age difference, they were fast friends and their families were close too, the villagers have said,” the officer added.