Mumbai woman manhandled: Oppn demands mayor’s removal

OPPOSITION PARTIES on Saturday demanded the sacking of Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for allegedly manhandling a woman in Santacruz (East) earlier this week.

“The language used by mayor is an insult to all Mumbaikars. Rather than finding a way through peaceful talks, the mayor twisted the woman’s arm. Then, he lied, claiming that he didn’t and put the blame on the MNS for politicising the issue,” said NCP legislator Vidya Chavan.

The NCP leader was addressing the joint press conference with leaders from Congress, MNS, AAP and others.

The video in question was shot when Mahadeshwar went to visit the family of a woman and her son, who had died of electrocution on Sunday. Mahadeshwar is allegedly seen twisting the arm of a woman when she asked him where he was when the incident took place. Following this, Mahadeshwar had issued a statement blaming the episode on MNS workers.

“Shiv Sena, which is being run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ideology, has forgotten Maharaj’s teachings. The incident occurred in front of the police. But Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are quietly supporting the police and the mayor,” said AAP spokesperson Dhananjay Shinde.

“Had Shivaji Maharaj been alive today, he would have immediately sacked the mayor and dissolved the government ruled by BJP and Sena.”

The leaders also demanded that a case should be registered against the power company that provided electricity to the area and the family of the deceased should receive financial assistance and a job.