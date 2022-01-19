Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 3 lakh to fraudster posing as US national on matrimonial portal

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 3 lakh by a cyber fraudster who created a fake profile on a matrimonial portal posing as a United States national and made her transfer money in the name of customs clearance for costly gifts for her.

The woman told the Bandra police that she lives with her minor daughter and mortgaged her jewellery to pay the money.

As per the FIR registered on Monday at the Bandra police station, the woman said that she had made a profile on Sangam matrimonial website and met the fraudster who lied to her that he was from Florida in the US.

He chatted with her for a few days after which he told her that he was sending costly gifts for her. After refusing it initially, she gave him her office address.

A day later she received a phone call from another person who said he was calling from the customs department and that a gift box had been received in her name. The complainant confirmed that the gift was sent for her after which he asked her to pay custom clearance fees and other miscellaneous fees.

The woman paid Rs 3 lakh but the fraudster kept asking for more money. The woman told the fraudster that she had already mortgaged her jewellery worth over Rs 1 lakh to pay for the fees and that she did not have any more money.

The complainant cut the call but the fraudster kept calling her threatening that action would be taken against her. She finally decided to approach the Bandra police station.

An FIR has been registered under sections 419, 420 and 506 of the IPC for cheating and threat and under sections 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act for impersonating and cheating using a computer device.