Mumbai woman loses nearly Rs 2 lakh to man posing as courier company executive

A 37-year-old woman in Mumbai recently lost Rs 1.89 lakh after a man posing as an executive of a courier company tricked her into revealing her bank details on the pretext of helping to clear the movement of a parcel that was placed on hold.

A FIR in this regard was registered at Vile Parle police station on February 24. The woman, who lives with her husband and two children, told the police that she does gift packaging of parcels. She had approached DTDC courier service to send some boxes to Delhi after which she received a receipt.

Seeking to track the parcels, she searched Google for the DTDC customer care helpline on February 23, unaware that many cyber fraudsters upload their numbers on Google as ‘helplines’ of courier services, bank customer care, wine shops and so on.

The complainant said she called on the number and got no reply. Within a few minutes, a man called back posing as a DTDC executive. The fraudster asked her for the receipt number and told her that her parcel was kept on hold as she had not registered herself with them. He then allegedly asked her to install a Quick Support app, which is an application that gives remote access of one’s screen to a third party.

The woman installed the app after which he asked her to make a payment of Rs 10. While making the payment, she entered her debit card details, CVV number and so on, not realising that the fraudster was able to view her screen. Within a minute, Rs 25,000 was debited from her account, the complaint said.

The shocked woman asked the man what was happening and he said it was a mistake. Within another minute, another Rs 25,000 got debited, prompting the woman to disconnect the call. However, the complainant said, multiple transactions took place one after the other and Rs 1.89 lakh got debited from her account.