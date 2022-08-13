scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Mumbai woman loses Rs 40 lakh in ‘crypto firm’, says Bollywood singer’s presence influenced her

The complainant said singer Kumar Sanu was present in one of the meetings held by the ‘crypto firm’ which encouraged her to invest, but she has not accused the singer of any wrongdoing in the FIR, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 13, 2022 10:42:08 am
The woman told the police that she did not attend the show but got influenced by the singer's presence and invested Rs 40.44 lakh, but she never earned any interest on it. (Representational image/Express illustration)

A Mumbai woman, who was allegedly duped of Rs 40 lakh by two men who promised her hefty returns by investing the money in their cryptocurrency firm, complained to the police that she felt encouraged to invest after seeing veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu at one of the company’s Zoom meetings, officers said.

The 33-year-old complainant said she was told by the accused that the singer had also invested his money in their company. The woman, however, has not accused the singer of any wrongdoing in an FIR filed in this regard, the police said. The Indian Express tried to get in touch with Sanu over the phone and through social media, but has failed to get a response so far.

The woman approached the Kasturba Marg police station on June 22 this year and an FIR was registered subsequently for cheating and criminal breach of trust under IPC sections 420 and 406 against two people from Kolkata named Deepu Sahu and Biman Das, the police said. The woman and her husband run a company dealing in medical supplies and Sahu is one of their customers, officers added.

The woman alleged in her complaint that on April 10 this year, Sahu lured her over the phone to invest in cryptocurrency. The second accused Das allegedly told her that their company is based in Melbourne, Australia and she will get a daily interest of 1.5% on an investment of Rs 50 lakh. She even attended a meeting in which the two were present along with three foreign nationals. She was told they had launched two cryptocurrencies in the market having investments worth Rs 6,000 crore.

In the second Zoom meeting that she attended, Kumar Sanu was allegedly present along with the others but sat quietly, she said. They invited her to Sanu’s show in Kolkata on April 17 where they would talk about their business venture, the complainant claimed.

The woman told the police that she did not attend the show but got influenced by the singer’s presence and invested Rs 40.44 lakh, but she never earned any interest on it. The accused first tried to get her to invest another Rs 6 lakh, but slowly stopped taking her calls and eventually told her that she will not get her money back, which prompted her to approach the police, the complaint said.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 10:42:08 am

