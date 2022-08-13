Mumbai woman loses Rs 40 lakh in ‘crypto firm’, says Bollywood singer’s presence influenced her

August 13, 2022 10:42:08 am
A Mumbai woman, who was allegedly duped of Rs 40 lakh by two men who promised her hefty returns by investing the money in their cryptocurrency firm, complained to the police that she felt encouraged to invest after seeing veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu at one of the company’s Zoom meetings, officers said.
The 33-year-old complainant said she was told by the accused that the singer had also invested his money in their company. The woman, however, has not accused the singer of any wrongdoing in an FIR filed in this regard, the police said. The Indian Express tried to get in touch with Sanu over the phone and through social media, but has failed to get a response so far.
The woman approached the Kasturba Marg police station on June 22 this year and an FIR was registered subsequently for cheating and criminal breach of trust under IPC sections 420 and 406 against two people from Kolkata named Deepu Sahu and Biman Das, the police said. The woman and her husband run a company dealing in medical supplies and Sahu is one of their customers, officers added.
The woman alleged in her complaint that on April 10 this year, Sahu lured her over the phone to invest in cryptocurrency. The second accused Das allegedly told her that their company is based in Melbourne, Australia and she will get a daily interest of 1.5% on an investment of Rs 50 lakh. She even attended a meeting in which the two were present along with three foreign nationals. She was told they had launched two cryptocurrencies in the market having investments worth Rs 6,000 crore.
Subscriber Only Stories
In the second Zoom meeting that she attended, Kumar Sanu was allegedly present along with the others but sat quietly, she said. They invited her to Sanu’s show in Kolkata on April 17 where they would talk about their business venture, the complainant claimed.
The woman told the police that she did not attend the show but got influenced by the singer’s presence and invested Rs 40.44 lakh, but she never earned any interest on it. The accused first tried to get her to invest another Rs 6 lakh, but slowly stopped taking her calls and eventually told her that she will not get her money back, which prompted her to approach the police, the complaint said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Latest News
Mumbai: Traffic curbs on Sunday for Amrit Mahotsav freedom run
There are better fast bowlers in Indian T20 cricket than Mohammed Shami: Ricky Ponting
Messi not shortlisted for Ballon D’or for the first time since 2005
Facebook, Instagram inject ‘tracking code’ in in-app browser to monitor usage: Report
By chance, AP reporter on scene to witness Rushdie attack New York
Telangana: Wife, lover among 9 held for attempting to kill man
Delhi: Yamuna water level likely to stay above danger mark till today evening
Explained: Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
Noida: Woman ‘strangles husband over extramarital affair’
National Bank Open: Simona Halep beats Coco Gauff, Casper Ruud routed hometown favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime
Actor Anne Heche ‘legally dead’ after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns: ‘You’ll always have special place in my heart’
FBI seized top secret documents at Trump’s home; Espionage Act cited