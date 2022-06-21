‘Never took any loan’: Mumbai Woman, kin sexually harassed by recovery agents of loan app

A 26-year-old woman, her family members and her friend were sexually harassed by loan recovery agents, who allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and morphed obscene photos to people in her contact list. In the first information report (FIR) registered at a city police station on Sunday, the woman said she had not taken any loan but was still being harassed.

In the FIR, the woman said she was set to get married soon. She said her fiance takes care of her expenses but she was in urgent need of money. While watching videos on YouTube last month, she came across an advertisement for a loan app. She said she clicked on the app link and was in the process of installing the app. While doing so, she gave permission to the app to access her contact list and gallery.

However, she said she felt something was amiss and decided not to apply for the loan. She also cancelled the installation of the app. However, the complainant said she soon started receiving sexually explicit abuses from an unknown number, calling the woman and her mother “sex workers who were not returning their loan”.

The same message was sent to her friends, relatives and former bosses from different mobile phone numbers, said the woman.

According to the complaint, the loan app agents morphed photos of the woman, her sister and her friend with obscene images, and forwarded them to people in her contact list. “I got very scared and decided to approach the police,” the woman said in her statement.