Mumbai: Woman kills mother-in-law after fight over money for latter’s medical treatment

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering her 61-year-old mother-in-law after they fought over the money needed for the latter’s treatment.

The incident took place at 10.30 am on December 13 at their house near Ambedkar school on Dharavi cross road.

The accused has been identified as Shanti Murgan, 37, who did odd jobs in the neighbourhood. Murgan lives with her husband, who works as a cook, their two daughters aged 15 and 18 years and her mother-in-law Antony Muthuswamy, 61.

“For the past many days, Shanti had fights with her husband over medical treatment of her mother-in-law that would have cost them Rs 3 lakh. While the mother-son duo wanted to spend the money, Shanti was fighting with them against spending the money so that it could be saved for the future of their two daughters,” said a police officer from Dharavi police station.

On the fateful day, when the two daughters and husband were not at home, Shanti and her mother-in-law got into a heated argument, which turned into a physical fight. “Shanti strangled her with a rope,” said the police officer.

When the police arrived, Shanti said that her mother-in-law fell in the bathroom. However, a post mortem report from Sion hospital revealed strangulation as cause of death. The police then questioned Shanti and subsequently arrested her.