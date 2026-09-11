‘Dead’ Man Walking: Mumbai woman ‘kills’ husband on paper to sell jointly owned flat

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A man in Mumbai has approached the police alleging that his wife sold their jointly owned flat in Mumbai’s Borivali without his consent by using forged documents, including a fake death certificate showing him as deceased.
The complainant, Ryan Crasta, employed as a Senior Shift Operator at Hotel Taj, Colaba, married Shalini Diana Crasta in 2007. In 2016, the couple purchased a one-bedroom flat in Raj Villa Cooperative Housing Society on L M Road, Borivali, for Rs 73.80 lakh.
The couple, now separated, also took a Rs 56 lakh loan. In his complaint, Ryan told the police that he had paid the loan instalments. The property was registered in both their names.
In his complaint, Ryan alleged that Shalini sold the property after preparing and submitting his death certificate and other false documents.
The alleged fraud came to light in May 2026 when Ryan’s friend, Prasad Patade, informed him that the flat had been mortgaged with a private bank and a loan of Rs 1.11 crore had been sanctioned to one Dharmesh Jagdish Tanna and his wife, Dhara Dharmesh Tanna.
Ryan and his mother then reached out to the private bank and learned that Shalini had sold the flat to the Tannas through a registered document dated April 11, 2025.
Apart from a death certificate, a society NOC submitted for the transaction was also forged. He showed the document to society chairman Gautam Purohit, secretary Puja Patade and treasurer S. Patil, who allegedly denied issuing the NOC and disputed the signatures on it.
An affidavit, portraying Shalini as his legal heir, was also prepared and submitted. Police are now investigating who helped prepare the forged death certificate and NOC.
According to the preliminary investigation, Shalini allegedly received Rs 1.11 crore sale consideration from the Tanna family. Police are trying to ascertain where the money was invested and how the proceeds were used.
Shalini was arrested on Wednesday, September 9, and was produced before a Borivali magistrate court, which remanded her to police custody.
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