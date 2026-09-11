‘Dead’ Man Walking: Mumbai woman ‘kills’ husband on paper to sell jointly owned flat

Shalini was arrested on Wednesday, September 9, and produced before a Borivali magistrate court.(Representational image)

A man in Mumbai has approached the police alleging that his wife sold their jointly owned flat in Mumbai’s Borivali without his consent by using forged documents, including a fake death certificate showing him as deceased.

The complainant, Ryan Crasta, employed as a Senior Shift Operator at Hotel Taj, Colaba, married Shalini Diana Crasta in 2007. In 2016, the couple purchased a one-bedroom flat in Raj Villa Cooperative Housing Society on L M Road, Borivali, for Rs 73.80 lakh.

The couple, now separated, also took a Rs 56 lakh loan. In his complaint, Ryan told the police that he had paid the loan instalments. The property was registered in both their names.