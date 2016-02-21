Mumbai woman killed, daughter-in-law ‘on the run’

Charkop Police is on the lookout for a 37-year-old woman who is allegedly on the run after murdering her mother-in-law with a dumb bell.

The police have identified the deceased as Archana Vichare (67) who was allegedly attacked by her daughter-in-law Aarti around 4.30 pm. They lived on the sixth floor of a Charkop building. “A case of murder has been registered. Primary investigations indicate that the two used have frequent fights that escalated to violence on Saturday evening,” said an officer with the Charkop Police.

