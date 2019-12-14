Mumbai: Woman jumps off fifth floor of Mantralaya, saved by net

The police identified the woman as Priyanka Gupta, a resident of Ulhasnagar. She was taken to St George Hospital for a medical check-up. (File) The police identified the woman as Priyanka Gupta, a resident of Ulhasnagar. She was taken to St George Hospital for a medical check-up. (File)

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman on Friday tried to commit suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of Mantralaya, but survived as she landed in a safety net erected on the second floor of the building. The incident took place in the afternoon, the police said.

The police identified the woman as Priyanka Gupta, a resident of Ulhasnagar. She was taken to St George Hospital for a medical check-up.

According to preliminary inquiry, Gupta and her husband are facing a case in Ulhasnagar under section 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the IPC. An officer said that the case is related to local police’s action against their fruit juice stall. She had come to Mantralaya to seek “justice”, she told the police.

