Mumbai: Woman jumps into river to save son, rescued

A 45-year-old woman was rescued by villagers after she jumped off a bridge on Gadhi river at Umroli in Panvel on Tuesday. The woman had jumped into the river to save her teenage son. The boy remains missing.

According to police, Khadija Mohammad Shaikh had gone to a dargah in Umroli with her 14-year-old son Rahman Shaikh. “They were returning back in the evening on foot. The boy suddenly jumped off the bridge,” a police officer said. Khadija then jumped into the river to save him. “Villagers managed to save her but her son could not be found,” he added.