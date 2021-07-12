Mumbai: Woman intercepted with 1.8 kg hashish

Mumbai’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) launched an operation at Nagpada on Sunday and seized 1.8 kg of hashish (commercial quantity), intercepting one woman. An official said they are seeing a trend where drug peddlers are using women and children in order to supply narcotics to users.

An official said that on a tip-off, a team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance near Nagpada junction and intercepted one Hussain Bi and seized the hashish from her.

As per preliminary investigation, the hashish had arrived from Jammu & Kashmir. The NCB officials are questioning the woman to find out where she got the drugs from and who was meant to receive it.

The official added that they have also seen a lot of charas being supplied to the city from Jammu & Kashmir in the past few months.