Mumbai: A year after woman administered wrong injection dies, doctor’s assistant arrested

A 30-year-old healthcare worker from Govandi has been arrested by Shivaji Nagar police for administering an injection to a woman that allegedly caused her death. Police said the incident took place in October 2020 but the case was registered only recently after a panel from JJ hospital submitted its report to police informing that the administration of incorrect injection has led to her death.

According to police, the deceased woman has been identified as Shabana Ansari, who was survived by her husband and two children.

The police said the case was registered on December 23 on the complaint of her mother Shahjahan who in her statement to police said, “I am suffering from thyroid and blood pressure due to which I have been consulting a physician, A K Khan, for years whose clinic is in the area where I stay. He is our family doctor and owing to my illness I frequently visited Khan and Shabana would often accompany me.”

During one such visit on October 2, Shabana also had body pain and fever, so even she thought of consulting the doctor. However, on that day, Khan was not keeping well, so he had not come to the clinic. In Khan’s absence, his assistant, identified as Nafeesa Mohamed Aslam Sheikh, was attending the patients, said the complainant.

“After she gave me medicine, she called my daughter inside the cabin where she administered an injection,” said Shahjahan.

“And after we went home, she complained of severe pain on the injected area. We contacted her the next day when she asked us to apply some ice and cream in that area,” she said. As there was swelling and a blood clot on that injected portion, the family then rushed her to a hospital. “A surgery was also conducted on October 8 but as her health worsened, she was rushed to KEM hospital where she breathed her last,” said senior police inspector Kishor Gaike of Shivaji Nagar police station.