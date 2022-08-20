Mumbai woman held for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 3.75 crore

A 50-year-old national of Sierra Leone was arrested at Mumbai airport recently by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) for allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 3.75 crore. Officials revealed that a woman, identified as Bintu Janneh, was caught at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport on the basis of suspicion.
Nearly 500 gram cocaine was found concealed in her purse. Janneh, in her confession, said the packet was handed over to her at Addis Ababa.
“The person who handed over the packet of cocaine to her asked her to hand it over to his accomplice in Mumbai,” said an officer adding, “she was promised high commission for the job.” The woman further said in her confession that she belongs to a poor family and she took up the job as she did not have money.
