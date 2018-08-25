Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Mumbai woman harassed, autorickshaw driver arrested

After the woman mentioned the incident on social media, the police contacted her and an FIR was registered. “The accused was tracked down from a chawl in Borivali and arrested,” said Senior Inspector L Dumbre. 

| Mumbai | Published: August 25, 2018 3:10:14 am
Woman harassed, auto rickshaw driver arrested The accused was tracked down from a chawl in Borivali and arrested. (Representational)
The police on Friday arrested an autorickshaw driver, who allegedly sexually harassed a media person while she was on way to her residence in the vehicle on Tuesday night.

After the woman mentioned the incident on social media, the police contacted her and an FIR was registered. “The accused was tracked down from a chawl in Borivali and arrested,” said Senior Inspector L Dumbre.

