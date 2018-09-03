Mumbai: Woman gives birth to child on Nallasopara foot overbridge

A 26-year-old woman delivered a baby boy on the foot overbridge of Nallasopara railway station on Sunday. Station Master R K Meena and other staff at the station assisted in the delivery of the child.

Around 9 am, Reshma Mohammed was going for a check up at a hospital in Kandivali when she complained of labour pains while climbing the bridge at the station. Meena said as soon as he was informed, he called the medical helpline number 108, which rushed a doctor to the station.

“Everyone rushed to help. As Reshma could not walk further, it was decided to help her deliver the baby on the bridge itself… She was later taken to a public hospital in Nallasopara,” a senior GRP official from Nallasopara station said. “Two doctors who were heading to work also helped us. We cordoned off the place with the help of the security staff and assisted Reshma. Two women from the cleaning staff also helped,” Meena said. Reshma’s family said both the mother and the baby are stable.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App