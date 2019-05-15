Mumbai: Woman gets life term for killing six-year-old disabled stepdaughter

A 40-YEAR-OLD woman was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday for killing her six-year-old stepdaughter in 2015. The victim, Payal, was physically and mentally challenged.

The victim’s 10-year-old sister Mayuri, who was present at their home in Bhandup during the incident, testified against the woman, Pratibha Sawant, during trial.

In her testimony in 2016, Mayuri told the court that Pratibha used to assault both Payal and her. She told the court that their stepmother inflicted burn injuries to Payal’s head, legs and hands and banged her head against the wall.

The victim’s father, Rajesh Sawant, an auto-rickshaw driver, also deposed in court. Rajesh married Pratibha in 2013 after separating from his first wife. He has a son from the second marriage.

Rajesh told the court that in his absence, his parents took care of Payal. According to him, due to her disabilities, there were constant fights between him and Pratibha and that she used to ask him to send Payal to a special home or an ashram school. He told the court that on November 29, 2015, his parents had gone to Solapur for a wedding.

He left for work in the morning and returned late at night. When he asked Pratibha about the girls, she told him they had dinner and were sleeping. Next morning, he tried waking up Payal but she didn’t. He called a doctor, who asked him to take her to a hospital.

Payal was declared dead on arrival. Pratibha was arrested subsequently.

While Rajesh denied parts of his initial statement to police while deposing in court, he agreed with the prosecution’s suggestion that he wanted his wife to be released as they have a young son. The prosecution sought the death penalty terming the offence rarest of rare.

Additional Sessions Judge Surekha Ragho Patil sentenced the convict to life imprisonment, taking into consideration factors including her three-year-old son.

The court ordered that her son, till now living with her in prison, be handed over to Rajesh.