2 held for gangrape of woman, cops hunt for third suspect

Two men have been arrested while the police are on the lookout for another person for allegedly gangraping a 49-year-old woman in Mumbai on January 6. The woman was allegedly taken to Ahmedabad by her male friend and raped by him and his two friends.

The police said the male friend is a frequent visitor to the woman’s house, as they both played cards. “On January 6, the friend asked the woman to accompany him to Ahmedabad. As she loved playing cards, the man told her that they would go to Ahmedabad to play cards,” said an officer.

“The two left in a car. Two of his friends accompanied them to Ahmedabad. There, they stayed in a flat… The woman has said in her complaint that her friend, in an inebriated condition, showed her some of her private photographs. He threatened to circulate the photos and then forced himself on her,” the officer added.

The police said the woman has said that two of the man’s friends also sexually assaulted her. When the woman returned home on Saturday, she informed her husband and a case of gangrape, molestation and criminal intimidation was registered by the police.