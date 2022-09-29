scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Mumbai: Woman from Addis Ababa held for ‘smuggling cocaine’

A white colour substance believed to be cocaine was found in her bag

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai customs department recently laid a trap and arrested a Kenyan national for allegedly trying to smuggle contraband, purportedly cocaine. The authorities revealed that the contraband worth Rs 4.9 crore was concealed inside the woman’s sandals.

An official said, “We had received an input that a woman from Addis Ababa was coming to Mumbai in Ethiopian Airlines. She was trying to smuggle cocaine.”

A white colour substance believed to be cocaine was found in her bag after which the woman, Wammbui Wanjiru, was taken into custody and then arrested.

“The substance weighed 490 grams,” said an officer.

More from Mumbai

AIU officials said after landing in Mumbai, Wanjiru was instructed to wait for a caller to whom she was supposed to hand over the drugs. She has been arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act while AIU officials are trying to identify her handlers. She was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 10:30:40 pm
