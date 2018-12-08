Mumbai: Woman found murdered in Bhuj-Dadar express

A 45-year-old woman was found murdered in a compartment of the Bhuj-Dadar express on Friday. The body of Dadiya Devi Shankar Chowdhary was found in the last compartment of the train when it reached Dadar station.

Advertising

The police suspect that the murder was committed with a motive of robbery, as a gold chain worn by the woman was found to be missing.

Mumbai Central Government Railway Police officials said, Chowdhary, a resident of Surat in Gujarat, was visiting Mumbai to meet her sister. On Thursday, Chowdhary, a homemaker who is survived by her husband and three children, had informed her sister that she had boarded the express and would reach Mumbai on Friday.

Her relatives went to pick her up from Dadar station around noon.

Advertising

“When they could not find her, they began looking for her in the station around and inquiring with other passengers. A co-passenger said he had seen a woman’s body in the compartment. They rushed in and saw her lying in a pool of blood,” an official said.

He added that they are looking at CCTV footage at Dadar and other stations where the train had halted.

“A case of murder has been registered. We suspect that the murder was committed with an intent to rob the passenger,” the official said.