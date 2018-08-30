Mumbai: Woman files complaint against husband, his friends alleging rape and blackmail

While the accused have been identified, police are yet to arrest them. (Representational Image) While the accused have been identified, police are yet to arrest them. (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old woman filed an FIR on Tuesday against her husband for allegedly recording a video as his friends raped her in their house. The husband allegedly blackmailed the woman with the video clip in an attempt to extract money from her.

Kalyan police said the incident took place in Kalyan East. “The woman stayed with her 39-year-old husband. According to her complaint, he was addicted to watching pornographic content. He allegedly brought his friends along on Saturday and forced the woman to consume alcohol after which she was raped by his friends,” a police officer said.

The woman also said in the FIR that her husband, who used to work at a private firm in Kalyan but had recently quit his job, recorded the entire incident in his phone, the police said. “The husband then threatened her saying that if she told anyone about the incident, he would upload the video clip online. He also told her that if she wanted him to delete the clip, she would have to ask her parents to give him money,” the officer said.

While the accused have been identified, police are yet to arrest them. “The woman left for her parents’ house in Kalyan and then came to us. The accused are absconding but we are looking for them,” the officer said.

A senior police officer said: “An offence has been registered. We have lodged the FIR under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App