Mumbai: Woman falls prey to KBC lottery fraud, loses Rs 1.32 lakh

A 56-year-old woman from Grant Road (East) fell prey to the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) lottery fraud, losing Rs 1.32 lakh after she received a message stating that she had won a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

The woman approached the DB Marg police and registered a First Information Report (FIR) on March 25. The complainant said that she had received a WhatsApp message on March 23 wherein the fraudsters claimed to be from the team of popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan. The message read that her mobile number had been selected for a lottery prize of Rs 25 lakh and contained the contact information of a person who would help her claim the reward. The woman sent a message on the number.

On March 24, she received a message asking her to send her personal details. After the woman sent her details, the fraudster asked her to fill a Know Your Customer form for KBC, the FIR stated.

“The fraudster said that I would have to pay Rs 8,000 as fees for the submission of the form. Then, citing various reasons, they made me pay Rs 1.32 lakh to claim the prize money. After paying the money, the fraudster asked me to pay another Rs 1.82 lakh. This is when I realized that I was being cheated,” the woman told the police in her complaint.