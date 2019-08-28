Mumbai: Woman enters school during PTM, steals gold earrings from student

The police in Jogeshwari (East) is looking for a middle-aged woman who allegedly trespassed into a school during a parent-teacher meeting and stole gold earrings from an eight-year-old student.

According to police, the incident took place on August 20. Police said a student of Class II was walking towards the toilet when the suspect, as yet unidentified, stopped her. Senior Inspector Mahendra Nerlekar of Jogeshwari police station said the woman told the student that wearing gold earrings was not allowed in school and asked her to hand them over.

Police said according to the CCTV footage analysed by them, the woman then exited the school premises. The theft was discovered when the girl’s mother asked her about the missing jewellery, police added.

Her parents lodged an FIR after ther failed to identify the person who took the jewellery. Police said the woman had trespassed into the school taking advantage of the parent-teacher meeting.