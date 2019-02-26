Mumbai: 73-year-old ends life by jumping from 26th floor of Parel building

A 73-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 26th floor of a highrise in central Mumbai.

Advertising

According to police, the woman — identified as Savita Laxman Sharma, who resided in Crescent Bay tower in Parel – had been undergoing treatment for depression since August 2018.

A police officer said the elderly woman took help of a chair to lean out of the window. She then allegedly jumped from her apartment on Monday morning, the officer added.

An officer from RAK Marg police station said: “We received a call around 7.45am on Monday. A local resident informed that a senior citizen had jumped from the highrise, following which a team was sent to the spot. We found a chair near the window from where we suspect that she jumped.”

Police said that local residents also informed about the incident to her daughter, who stays at Ashok Tower in Dr S S Road area in Parel.

“We rushed her to KEM hospital, where she was declared dead before admission,” said police.

Later, during the course of inquiry, the police were informed that the 73-year-old’s husband died in December 2018 and since then she had been living alone in her apartment.

Advertising

The police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. “No foul play has been suspected by her daughter, so we have registered an accidental death report. We are investigating further,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Saurabh Tripathi (zone IV).