Mumbai: 20-year-old dies by suicide ‘following harassment over dowry’

A 20-year-old woman, who got married in May this year, died by suicide on Saturday allegedly because her husband harassed her over dowry.

Based on her mother’s complaint, the husband, Virendrakumar Viashya (28), has been booked under Sections 304 B (dowry death) and 498 A (cruelty by husband) of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased, identified as Shweta Vaishya (20), was a resident of Sidhanath Mishra chawl in Dahisar (East). Shweta’s mother Deepa Keshri, 40, has lodged an FIR with the Dahisar police station.

Keshri told the police that she is a resident of Nalsopara and has five daughters and a son. In May this year, Shweta had married Virendrakumar and at the time of the marriage, they had given him a cupboard and a bed as dowry. However, 15 days into the marriage, Shweta had called her mother and said that her husband has started demanding more. She also said that her husband abused and assaulted her over the matter.

According to her mother, Shweta’s family then got them a sofa set and bed and a cupboard, but the demands continued. The daughter had called her mother again and her family had then gifted her a gold chain, earrings and a gold anklet. When the demands didn’t stop, Shweta’s family had decided that they will ask her to come back but her in-laws had called them to “settle the issue”.

On Saturday, Shweta’s uncle, aunt and sister had gone to meet her in the afternoon. “She started crying, asking her uncle to take her back home. My relatives calmed her down and returned. In the evening, my daughter’s father-in-law called us and informed that she had died by suicide. We rushed to her place and called the police to the spot,” Shweta’s mother said in her police statement.