Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
64-year-old woman dies by suicide in Dadar

The police said that the woman had slipped into depression after being diagnosed with cancer

The woman was a resident of Saikripa building in Dadar.

A 64-year-old woman suffering from cancer allegedly died by suicide in Dadar. The police said that the woman had slipped into depression after being diagnosed with cancer.

According to the police officials the incident took place on Wednesday morning.

An officer said that the woman, identified as Rohini Ramesh Patil, would go for a walk on the terrace of Saikripa building in Dadar, in which she stayed. Accordingly on Wednesday morning, she left the house for a walk and subsequently, her body was found lying in the premises of the building.

“She recently came to know that she was suffering from cancer and since then, her behaviour changed and she had slowly slipped into depression. We suspect that she died by suicide owing to the stress,” the officer added.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 21:24 IST
