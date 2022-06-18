Mumbai: Woman dies as school bus hits scooter in Goregaon East

The police said they found Kunjan’s helmet nearby and she suffered internal injuries. She was declared dead before admission to hospital.

A 37-year-old homemaker who was returning home after dropping her two sons to school died in a crash when her scooter was hit by a speeding school bus in Goregaon (east) on Friday afternoon. The 40-year-old driver was arrested under sections of IPC for rash and negligent driving causing death. The incident took place around 1.15 pm on the G M link road in Iraniwada in Goregaon (east). The deceased, Kunjan Thakkar, 37, was a resident of Pandurang wadi, also in Goregaon (east). Her husband, Jitendra Thakkar, is the complainant in the case.

