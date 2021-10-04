Mumbai: Woman critical after ‘drunk’ driver rams into her car on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

A 30-year-old advocate suffered severe head injuries and is battling for her life at a hospital after her car was allegedly rammed into by another vehicle driven by an ‘inebriated’ driver on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim is identified as Saloni Samir Lakhiya (30), an advocate by profession and a resident of Khar (west).

The incident took place around 1.30 am on the northbound stretch of Bandra-Worli Sea Link when Lakhiya was driving back home in her Celerio car, said the police.

The accused, Sachin Kharatmal (45), a resident of Malad west, was driving a BMW car and was in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident, said the police.

Kharatmal was returning home with his sister and brother-in-law. He crashed his car into Lakhiya’s from the rear, severely damaging the car, said the police.

The police rushed Lakhiya to Bhabha hospital and after that, her relatives admitted her to a private hospital where her condition is said to be serious. Kharatmal’s sister fractured her hand in the accident.

Assistant sub-inspector Dilip Sawant, who was on duty, registered a suo moto FIR against Kharatmal for rash driving, causing grievous injury, dangerous driving and drunk driving under IPC and MV Act.

Kharatmal was granted bail on Sunday. The police said it was not a case of hit-and-run as the accused was arrested from the spot and his car was seized.