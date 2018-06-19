Mumbai woman creates fake FB page, posts derogatory remarks about chemist’s family

Facebook harassment by a 20 year old led to her arrest. (Representational) Facebook harassment by a 20 year old led to her arrest. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old woman who allegedly created a fake Facebook page and made defamatory comments about the family members of a 25-year-old Vikhroli-based chemist. According to police, the woman confessed to have posted the derogatory comments to get back at the complainant who had blocked her on social media platforms and stopped interacting with her.

An officer from Ghatkopar police station said A More, the chemist, approached them on June 8. He said someone had created a Facebook page in the name of ‘Pawan Karegaonkar’. The account had photographs of More’s sister, mother and nephew along with derogatory comments about them. More said he did not know any Koregaonkar.

Police found that More recently had fallen out with a girl from his village in Nanded. After further investigation, police called her for questioning. During interrogation, it emerged that the accused was in a relationship with More’s friend a few years back. Around three years back when she came to know he was getting married, she planned to disrupt the wedding. However, More along with his friends ensured the wedding went smoothly and she held it against him.

“Nearly a year back, she got talking to the complainant over phone. The complainant did not know she was the same woman. He came to know about it recently and, suspecting something amiss, stopped talking to her and blocked her on social media platforms. This irritated her and she decided to get back at him by posting defamatory comments about his family on the social media platform,” an officer claimed.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App