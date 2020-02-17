Mumbai: Woman consumes phenyl after fight over bangles, mother jumps off building

Senior Inspector Dayanand Bangar said Shashi Komal Sagar and her daughter Priya had a fight over a box of bangles and the latter consumed phenyl in front of family members. (Representational/Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Senior Inspector Dayanand Bangar said Shashi Komal Sagar and her daughter Priya had a fight over a box of bangles and the latter consumed phenyl in front of family members. (Representational/Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A 52 year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Lokhandwala Market area in Oshiwara in the metropolis on Sunday evening, sometime after her daughter consumed a disinfectant and was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Senior Inspector Dayanand Bangar said Shashi Komal Sagar and her daughter Priya had a fight over a box of bangles and the latter consumed phenyl in front of family members.

“When family members returned after admitting Priya at a nearby hospital, they could not find Shashi in the house. They mounted a search and found her body on the ledge on the second floor. She seems to have jumped off the building. An accidental death case has been registered,” Bangar said.

