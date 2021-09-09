Mumbai: Woman constable, 2 others held for killing cop

A woman police constable and two of her acquaintances have been arrested for allegedly killing a 54-year-old policeman in Navi Mumbai and trying to pass it off as an accident, police said.

The woman constable, attached with Mumbai Police, had allegedly given a contract to one Vishal Jadhav, 18, and Ganesh Chavhan, 21, to kill the man with whom she allegedly had an illicit affair.

According to the police, the victim was found unconscious outside Panvel railway station on August 15 after a car had mowed him down. He was rushed to hospital by the police but died during treatment.

During investigation it was revealed that the deceased was a police constable, and his family members raised the suspicion that it could be a murder and not an accident. The Panvel town police, who had registered a case of hit and run, started an in-depth investigation.

The police said that they checked CCTV footage and found that two persons had followed the victim. When the victim reached Panvel station by local train and was walking towards his house, they rammed the vehicle into him. The duo then reversed the car and drove over him again to ensure that he dies. Then the accused took the car to another location and set it on fire.

During questioning, the duo told the police that they were given a contract by the woman constable to kill the victim. She was then traced and detained.

The police said the accused and the victim were posted in the same police station and had a relationship. Two years ago, the victim tried to distance himself but she wanted to continue the relationship, and she lodged complaints against him for molestation, sexual harassment and rape in Thane and Navi Mumbai two years ago.

The police said the woman later met a man on social media, married him within five days, and pressured him to kill the victim by hitting him with a car. The man, however, left her and moved out of the city. The constable then filed an FIR against him for sharing obscene photos of her on social media.

“We have recorded the statement of the man she had married. Further probe is on. There is a possibility of more people being involved in the crime,” said a police officer, adding that all the arrested persons are in police custody.