Mumbai: Woman commits suicide over husband’s affair

A 33-year-old woman committed suicide at her residence in Goregaon (east) last week allegedly because her husband was having an affair and was physically and mentally torturing her. Based on a complaint from her father, the Aarey police arrested the husband on charges of abetment of suicide.

The incident took place on December 3 at their residence in Navbharat Society on Mohan Gokhale Road. The woman, Rupam, 33, lived with her husband Ajitpratap Singh, who runs a security agency. The couple has a six-year-old daughter. After Rupam committed suicide by hanging she was taken to a private hospital in Kandivali (east) where she was declared dead.

Rupam’s father Arun Kumar Singh, 52, a journalist, lodged an FIR with Aarey police on the same day alleging Rupam’s husband Ajit was having an affair. He also alleged that Singh and was physically and mentally torturing his daughter since they got married in 2007.