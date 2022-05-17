Mumbai: Woman clicks on link to update PAN card, loses Rs 1.80 lakh

A 34-year-old woman who works as an account officer in a private company in Mumbai was duped of Rs 1.80 lakh by a cyber-fraudster who sent her a text message with a phishing link asking her to update her PAN card and tricked her into revealing her bank details, which were then used to transfer money from her bank account.

An FIR was registered at the Santacruz police station on May 16. The woman told the police that on May 9, she was in her office at Vile Parle (West) when she received a text message on her phone that contained a link and asked her to update her PAN card details.

The woman clicked on the link and a fake HDFC Bank webpage opened up. She was asked to enter her user ID and password. After she received a one-time password (OTP) on her phone, she entered her OTP as well as her PAN card details. Soon, Rs 1.80 lakh was debited from her bank account. After receiving a text message from her bank informing her about the transaction, the woman called her bank and blocked her bank account. She then approached the Santacruz police station to file a complaint.

The police registered an FIR under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for impersonating and cheating and under Sections 66 C (identity theft) and 66 D (cheating by impersonation using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.