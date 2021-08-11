Mumbai: Woman claims acid attack to make her withdraw rape case

As per her complaint, the incident took place around 11 pm on Andheri-Ghatkopar link road near Bisleri junction.

A woman has lodged an FIR with police, alleging that she was attacked with acid by an unknown person on Sunday night and told to withdraw a case of rape and extortion lodged by her against a woman and her friends in June.

While the police were unavailable for comment, the woman in the FIR said that according to a doctor, she was attacked with acid and suffered grievous injuries on her legs.

As per her complaint, the incident took place around 11 pm on Andheri-Ghatkopar link road near Bisleri junction, where a man threw an acid balloon on her. He allegedly shouted at her to withdraw the rape case and fled from the spot.

The woman’s screams alerted a patrolling policeman and passersby. She was rushed to a hospital, where a doctor told her she was attacked with acid. She then visited Andheri police station and lodged an FIR under Section 326 A of IPC for acid attack.

The complainant told the police that she had gotten into an argument with her business partner’s girlfriend, who also works with them. She had lodged an FIR against her business partner’s girlfriend and her friends for rape and extortion in June.

The woman alleged that she had been receiving threats to withdraw the rape case, and last week she lodged a non-cognizable complaint against the threats. No arrests have been made.