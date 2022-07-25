Mumbai: 61-year-old woman cheated of Rs 97,000 lakh after she tried to file online complaint against bus driver

The NM Joshi Marg police are on the lookout for unknown frauds who allegedly duped a 61-year-old woman who works for a shipping company under the pretext of helping her lodge a complaint against a BEST bus driver. The police said the woman was seeking action against the driver as the bus had forced her vehicle to the side of the road while she was driving in Tardeo recently.

According to police, the FIR was registered late last week after the woman lost Rs 97,000 to the fraudsters.

An officer from NM Joshi Marg police station said, “She was on her way to her workplace in Lower Parel on July 19 when she had a verbal spat with a BEST bus driver who was driving rashly.”

After reaching office, the woman looked up an online complaint forum, where she sought to initiate action against the bus driver. The woman found a number on Google, which she dialed and narrated her complaint.

“On the same day, she received a call from an unknown person who alleged he could help her lodge a complaint with a consumer court. On this pretext, she was asked to submit details on the link he was sending her,” said an officer.

The woman also ended up sending Rs 5 to the caller and within a matter of time, at least Rs 97,000 was debited from her account.

The police said the case has been registered under relevant sections of cheating and cheating by impersonation. “We are trying to trace the culprits through the call data record of the number from which she was contacted and the bank account details,” said an investigator.