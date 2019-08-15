Mumbai: Woman booked under POCSO, accused of sexually abusing boy

A 38-year-old woman has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after she allegedly eloped with a minor boy and sexually abused him. The woman, who was arrested by Nehru Nagar police, has been sent to police custody till August 21.

Advertising

According to the complaint filed by the parents of the 16-year-old boy, on June 29, their son left home around 7 am saying he was going out for breakfast. When he did not return till afternoon, his family began looking for him, but could not find him. On July 2, they approached the police. After an FIR was filed, the police probed the CDRs of the boy’s phone and found that he was in regular contact with one phone number over the past three months.

The police found the accused’s address. At her residence, the police found that she too was missing from the same day as the boy and her husband had filed a missing complaint. The phone numbers of both the minor and the woman had been switched off. The police had received information on August 12 that the two were in Kurla area, and arrested the woman.

Police claimed that on June 29 the accused asked the boy to meet her. She then allegedly took him to Bandra station and then to Delhi where she tried to find a room on rent. On failing to do so, she went to Gujarat. Police claimed the accused sold off her jewellery and were staying in a rented house in Gujarat.