Mumbai: Woman booked for demanding Rs 10 lakh from man, says Police

A woman has been booked for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh from a man with whom she was having an affair, police said.

Advertising

According to police, the woman, a housewife, was allegedly blackmailing him with a “sex clip”, threatening to show it to his wife unless he paid her the sum. The man, who works as a loader, met the woman, his friend’s wife, in 2015 on a visit to her home.

According to police, the man alleged the woman began asking for money for household expenses and demanded that he buy drugs and alcohol for her. “When I refused, she claimed she had a sex tape and threatened to show it to my wife,” the man alleged. In 2017, the woman allegedly asked him for a smartphone and Rs 25,000 cash. The man paid her Rs 10,000 after borrowing from a friend, the police said. When the woman demanded more money, the man told her he wanted to end the relationship, said police.

In all, the man claimed to have spent Rs 1.45 lakh to plaster and paint her home, redo the electrical wiring and buy electric appliances. However, towards the end of 2017, the woman allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh more and threatened to file a rape case against him if he did not pay up. A few months later, the man took Rs 50,000 from a friend and transferred the money to the woman’s bank account, the police said.

Advertising

Last week, after more than a year, when the woman allegedly demanded money again, the man approached the police.